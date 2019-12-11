Style

Gift Guide 2019: Winter Fashion & Style—21 Amazing Gift Ideas

Gear Guide 2019 Winter Fashion Style Men
Under Armour Project Rock Parka

Part of Dwayne Johnson’s exclusive UA collection, this parka has UA Storm technology to repel water without sacrificing breathability. It’s 100 percent waterproof and breathable, with fully taped seams, 700-fill power duck down insulation, and a ribbed, knit stand collar underneath an adjustable, oversized hood. With articulated elbows and zip pockets everywhere, it’s a full-length parka with a dropped, shaped hem for enhanced coverage. 

Give It: Pick up the Project Rock Parka ($280) at Under Armour

