Under Armour Project Rock Parka GET IT!

Part of Dwayne Johnson’s exclusive UA collection, this parka has UA Storm technology to repel water without sacrificing breathability. It’s 100 percent waterproof and breathable, with fully taped seams, 700-fill power duck down insulation, and a ribbed, knit stand collar underneath an adjustable, oversized hood. With articulated elbows and zip pockets everywhere, it’s a full-length parka with a dropped, shaped hem for enhanced coverage.

Give It: Pick up the Project Rock Parka ($280) at Under Armour

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!