Under Armour UA Rival Fleece Joggers GET IT!

Perfect for outdoor runs when a chill is in the air, these are your new favorite warm-up pants. They’re light, comfy, and super-soft on the inside. And they have a fuller cut for complete comfort and room to move freely. 230g cotton-blend fleece wicks sweat and dries fast, and a drqwacord waistband keeps things adjustable. And they come in five colors, in sizes up to 5XL.

Give It: Save $5 on UA Rival Fleece Joggers ($45; was $50) at Under Armour

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!