Wrangler Dark Sherpa Coated Denim Jacket GET IT!

The Western look is back in a big way, and so are sherpa jackets. This tempered rendition features a black, moto-inspired lined collar to keep you cozy in the cold. Plus, it has a lightweight coating for a waxed-like sheen. And it’s got all every detail you’d expect from that legendary Wrangler look, including twin chest pockets with snap closures, side slant pockets, and a full-length button front closure.

Give It: Pick up the Sherpa Lined Coated Denim Jacket ($149) at Wrangler

