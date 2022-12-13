Gift Someone Comfortable Shinesty Underwear This Holiday

The Blitzened Reindeer Beer Ball Hammock Pouch® Boxer Briefs GET IT!

The OG model from Shinesty, these incredibly comfortable undies have great support and allow you to move around with ease all day. And with the Ball Hammock Pouch® the boys really get a chance to hang out and relax. With the funny kind of designs like this Blitzed Out Reindeer pattern, someone can really get a good laugh every time they reach into the underwear drawer.

Get It: Pick up The Blitzened Reindeer Beer Ball Hammock Pouch Underwear ($27) at Shinesty

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!