Go Back to the Old Days With This Cariuma x Atari Collaboration

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Video games are so popular and omnipresent today that it’s almost hard to imagine a world where they didn’t exist. But that time wasn’t too long ago. Because we have hit the 50th anniversary of Atari, in many ways the OG video game maker. And Cariuma is here to help celebrate that anniversary with some great new shoes.

Cariuma is one of our favorite brands for a few reasons. For one, the shoes look great. Classic looks that go with pretty much any guy’s wardrobe. Secondly, they are incredibly comfortable. And thirdly, they are made in responsible ways so the Earth isn’t hurt while these are crafted. So much so that Cariuma plants trees in the Brazilian rainforest when a pair of sneakers is purchased.

With this new Cariuma x Atari Collaboration, you get 2 styles of shoes to pick from. Each one has a few color options and each one has an Atari logo imprinted on it, as well as turning the Cariuma logo into a pixelated 8-bit version of itself. You really get a solid throwback look with these shoes that any guy can appreciate.

To show you guys what is in store for you with this new Cariuma x Atari Collaboration, we have laid the two options down for you below. Each shoe is really impressive and if you really wanna make a splash, pick up both while you can. You won’t regret it at all adding these into your closet.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!