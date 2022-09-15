Branded Content
Go Beyond Business Casual With Public Rec’s Workday Pant 2.0
This article was produced in partnership with Public Rec
If you think the word “multihyphenate” can only be used to describe over-achieving celebrities like singer-songwriter-entrepreneur Justin Timberlake or actor-producer-investor Ryan Reynolds, you just haven’t met Public Rec’s Workday Pant 2.0 yet.
Don’t let the name throw you off. This do-anything, wear-anywhere pant was built for all seven days of the week—even when you’re on vacation (when 9-to-5 refers to the number of mojitos you’re slugging each night). Wear ‘em in the office and your boss might be tempted to give you that promotion well before your yearly evaluation.
The Workday Pant 2.0 is far more than a staple in a business casual outfit. They might be polished enough to be mistaken for tailor-made trousers from a heritage atelier in Milan, but are armed with premium technical features like ample stretch and water resistance, meaning you can break it down the dance floor and never rip a seam or leave a stain. This is a five-pocket pant that delivers infinite undercover comfort, belonging just as much on the golf course or long-haul flight as it would at any occasion with a formal dress code. If that doesn’t embody the definition of a multihyphenate, we don’t know what will.
By designing leisurewear for anywhere, the folks at Public Rec are dedicated to making comfort look good. Each of the brand’s everyday essentials is crafted with impeccable fit and of top-quality materials that test the limits of functionality and performance. (Just head to Public Rec’s site, where you can filter your product search based on the array of proprietary fabric blends for each garment, like the barely-there Zero Shorts for workouts and the tough-as-nails Brave the Elements waterproof shell.) With Public Rec’s recent update on the insanely popular original Workday Pant, version 2.0 is ready to work even harder.
Among the slew of improvements for the next-gen Workday Pant 2.0 is an updated silhouette that gives you more room in the seat and thighs. The pants also feature an elevated fabric that’s even more durable and flexible—plus, it’s both water- and wind-resistant in case inclement weather tries to pull a fast one on your daily commute. Finally, thanks to a hint of spandex woven into the material, they also boast juuust the right amount of stretch appeal to never cramp your style—or anything else for that matter.
With the mantra “Sunday comfort, Monday style,” Public Rec offers The Workday Pant 2.0 in 11 different colorways. That means you get your five core colors (neutrals including black, navy, and slate gray), as well as six hues that rotate with the seasons, like maroon, olive, and khaki for fall. If the Workday Pant 2.0’s spectrum of colors doesn’t win you over, the stellar fit will. Public Rec sizes them in both the waist (from 28 inches to 44 inches) and inseam (28 inches to 36 inches) for plenty of combinations that inch as close to a made-to-measure pair as possible.
Pop into a Public Rec store in Chicago, New York, or Scottsdale to try them out in person, or click here to start shopping online. In no time, you’ll discover there’s nothing the Workday Pant 2.0 can’t do.
[$128; publicrec.com]Get it
