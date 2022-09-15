Go Beyond Business Casual With Public Rec’s Workday Pant 2.0

This article was produced in partnership with Public Rec

If you think the word “multihyphenate” can only be used to describe over-achieving celebrities like singer-songwriter-entrepreneur Justin Timberlake or actor-producer-investor Ryan Reynolds, you just haven’t met Public Rec’s Workday Pant 2.0 yet.

Don’t let the name throw you off. This do-anything, wear-anywhere pant was built for all seven days of the week—even when you’re on vacation (when 9-to-5 refers to the number of mojitos you’re slugging each night). Wear ‘em in the office and your boss might be tempted to give you that promotion well before your yearly evaluation.

The Workday Pant 2.0 is far more than a staple in a business casual outfit. They might be polished enough to be mistaken for tailor-made trousers from a heritage atelier in Milan, but are armed with premium technical features like ample stretch and water resistance, meaning you can break it down the dance floor and never rip a seam or leave a stain. This is a five-pocket pant that delivers infinite undercover comfort, belonging just as much on the golf course or long-haul flight as it would at any occasion with a formal dress code. If that doesn’t embody the definition of a multihyphenate, we don’t know what will.

By designing leisurewear for anywhere, the folks at Public Rec are dedicated to making comfort look good. Each of the brand’s everyday essentials is crafted with impeccable fit and of top-quality materials that test the limits of functionality and performance. (Just head to Public Rec’s site, where you can filter your product search based on the array of proprietary fabric blends for each garment, like the barely-there Zero Shorts for workouts and the tough-as-nails Brave the Elements waterproof shell.) With Public Rec’s recent update on the insanely popular original Workday Pant, version 2.0 is ready to work even harder.