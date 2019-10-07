Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





Here’s an amazing deal on great-looking athleisure pants built for performance. These Attack Life by Greg Norman Heathered Pants are as comfortable off the course as they are powerful on it. And right now they’re a full 82 percent off at Macy’s!

If you’re a golfer, or you know one, this is an amazing treat you’ve got to take advantage of. Normally priced at $75, right now these performance pants are marked way down to just —get this—$13!! It’s an unbelievable price on an amazing piece of athleisure.

Even if you don’t golf, these fantastic performance pants are stylish, comfortable, and made to take punishment without wrinkling. At this price, you should stock up! Buy several pair, and give them out at Christmas. Or just save them for yourself.

These performance pants come in either navy or grey. They’re great for walking eighteen holes, and they’re nice enough for the restaurant afterward. They wick sweat, they won’t wrinkle, and they move with you.

Cut generously throughout the butt and thigh, they have a slight taper that’s stylish as well as functional. They’ll look great with sneakers, golf shoes—even leather loafers will pair well with these flat-front pants.

Best of all their wicking technology helps evaporate moisture. So even after walking the course, you’ll feel fresh and comfortable.

They’re perfect those who like to squeeze in a quick twilight round. Just shoot your quick 18, wash up, and throw on a fresh shirt. You’re already dressed for dinner.

Legendary Performance Pants, Made by A Legend

Greg Norman is a legend on the links, and his golf gear and apparel is widely regarded as being far more than a cheap endorsement. Norman designs and believes in everything he puts his name on, and these pants are no exception. These are real performance pants, made for action and activity. They just happen to look and feel great as well.

So get over to Macy’s today and pick up a few pairs of these Attack Life by Greg Norman performance pants on sale, made exclusively for Macy’s. You’ll get them for 82 percent off, and you’ll look great on the course—and off of it.

