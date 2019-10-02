Go Out Into The Brisk Fall Night In Style With This Armani Coat

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





When one thinks of top of the line fashion brands, Armani has to be near the top. Anyone hears the name Armani, one just can’t help but think of class. It is a brand that has made its way to the top of the heap by the sheer volume of consistently great work. But when it comes to Armani, one would not immediately think of the brand crafting items that work well out in the world in a functional way.

Armani may not be the brand one would associate with outerwear made for brisker conditions, but with there’s at least one item that can stand up in that world. The A|X Armani Exchange Men’s Caban Coat is a coat that will become the best functional coat in any guys closet by a large margin. Any Armani item would jump to the top of the wardrobe heap, but in this case, it does so handily.

Just look at the A|X Armani Exchange Men’s Caban Coat. At a quick glance, there is nothing that really says this will be the kind of coat that will keep the body warm on a brisk fall night. It looks like a great, highly fashionable coat. Maybe one that is made to look like one made to go out, but it is too well made to be actually used in a way other than aesthetically. And yet, it does.

Now, the A|X Armani Exchange Men’s Caban Coat isn’t the kind of coat made for a heavy winter night. Below freezing days will demand something a little heftier. But it is still the right time for this coat. Wearing it out will catch everyone’s eye, but that won’t be the first thing brought to mind when someone is wearing it. The first thought will be that this thing is just comfy.

Throw the A|X Armani Exchange Men’s Caban Coat on and zip it up and just bask in the protection that this jacket brings. It is made with linen and cotton. It looks like it is made with something a little more expensive, especially when it is known that Armani made it. But sometimes the simplest option is the best. Armani did wonders what the material. And with this material, it is made perfectly to withstand the cold and the wind.

The A|X Armani Exchange Men’s Caban Coat is a great coat. With the fall here in full swing, a coat like this is a necessity. But a coat like this is usually made for function and isn’t ever all the stylish, but Armani has come in with a product that is great to look at and will make any guy wearing it look amazing.

Macy’s carries amazing items all the time, so it isn’t too surprising that the A|X Armani Exchange Men’s Caban Coat is carried within. And as per usual with Macy’s, there is a great deal going on to make this item even more attractive. Saving 40 percent on this jacket is wild. So while supplies last, grab ahold of this coat and make the Fall season a much more stylish one than usual.

Get It: Pick up the A/X Armani Exchange Men’s Caban Coat ($144; was $240) at Macy’s.

