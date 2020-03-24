Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

If there’s a silver lining to our current situation, it’s that there are a ton of sales and deals going on. Retailers are hurting, and they’re pulling out all the stops to get your attention. Well, this huge suit sale certainly got ours.

Right now at Macy’s, you can save 70-85 percent on hundreds of men’s suits, blazers, sport coats, jackets, and suit separates. There’s no code to enter, no club to join, no email newsletter to clutter your inbox. No strings attached at all. Just go to macys.com and select a great-looking suit from a name brand, and you’ll get up to 85 percent off.

If you’ve ever wanted to own a high-quality, name-brand suit from a famous maker, here’s your chance. These deals are what you’ve been waiting for. Here’s a taste of just some of the names you’ll find on sale at Macy’s:

Lauren Ralph Lauren

Michael Kors

Calvin Klein

DKNY

Cole Haan

…and many more. Beyond suits and jackets, you’ll find dress shoes and boots, belts, pocket squares, ties, and vests on sale right now as well. If you’re in the market for a new suit or just some nice dress clothes, here’s your chance. What else have you got to do during this shut-down, anyway?

This Is A Huge Suit Sale. Why Not Act Now?

Take, for example, the Kenneth Cole Reaction Techni-Cole Slim-Fit Suit. Available in grey, black, blue, or navy, it’s the perfect all-around suit you’ll love to wear. The jacket is fully lined, and the pants have a flat front. Ideal for fit guys, it’s perfect for any occasion. It’s ideal for work, to change up your style. Are you the type of guy who only owns (or needs) one suit? This one will surely fit the bill.

No matter why you want or need a suit, this Kenneth Cole fits the bill—at a price everyone can afford. Normally $395, right now you can get this suit in any shade for just $120. Wow! That’s a 69 percent savings over the previous price. Buy it today, and you’ll save $275. Even if you only wear it to weddings and funerals, it’s a bargain you don’t want to miss.

Featuring a pant with a pre-tailored 32-inch inseam, jacket sizes range from 36 Short to 50 Regular. There are Longs sprinkled in there, as well. Of course, size availability will vary with the color you select. If you’re 5’7″ or under, opt for the Short. Up to about six feet tall? Pick the Regular. 6-foot and up? Go long. No matter what size you choose, the Slim cut is really ideal for athletic—not necessarily muscular, but trim—guys.

It’s important to note this suit has a 7-inch drop. That’s the difference between the size of the jacket and the pants. For example, a 40R jacket includes a 33W pant.

No matter what size you choose, this suit will fit slightly snug through the shoulders and chest. The armholes will be higher to accentuate your upper body physique and to slim down your waist. Slimmer sleeves will show off those guns you’ve worked so hard to develop.

They call it “Techni-Cole” because the polyester/rayon blend is cut with the slightest amount of spandex, to give this suit a touch of stretch. So even if you wear it to one of those all-day weddings, you’ll stay comfortable and look great all day (and night) long.

Tired of being cooped up? Make the most of it, and pick up a new suit now to dazzle ’em when this situation is over. You’ll spend less than what you pay for your phone bill.

Check out all the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!