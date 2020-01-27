On the mountain, technical gear is key. But once you’re done shredding for the day, it’s about comfort—and looking good. Below you’ll find our picks for the best clothes to wear away from the slopes. And, let’s be honest, hanging at the lodge for après-ski is nearly as much fun. In need of a good recommendation?
Try snow-covered Lake Placid Lodge (seen in these shots and the video above) in New York’s Adirondack Mountains—site of the 1980 Winter Olympic Games—where cross-country skis and snowshoes are waiting for you.
It’s tough to decide whether to hit the trails that abut the property or retire immediately to one of the majestic suites with fireplaces and lake views. This is the quintessential lodge—from its proximity to nearby skiing at Whiteface Mountain to the blankets and s’more kits available on demand and the large soaking tubs to heal your muscles après-ski. That is, if you make it to the slopes.
Get this look:
Outerknown Fisherman Beanie, $48, outerknown.com
Moncler “Arles” Jacket, $1,595, moncler.com
Yves Salomon Denim and Nylon Jacket, $990, yves-salomon.com
Ben Sherman Night Owl Jacquard Knit Sweater, $249, bensherman.com
Express Skinny Stretch Garment Dyed Chino, $70, express.com
Topman Fingerless Knitted Gloves, $12, topman.com
Get this look:
Heirloom Ernie Cowichan Sweater, $550, heirloomnyc.com
GAP Ribbed Mockneck Pullover Sweater, $70, gap.com
Tod’s Trouser in Moleskin, price upon request, tods.com
Get this look:
Perry Ellis America Capsule II Beanie, $50, perryellisamerica.com
Moscot Macher Sunglasses, $320, moscot.com
Mackage Chano Powder Touch Down Coat, $890, mackage.com
Devereux Atlas Pullover, $120, drvxthreads.com
Stio Men’s Environ Bib, $449, stio.com
Spyder B.A. Ski Gloves, $150, spyder.com
Get this look:
Levi’s Vintage Clothing Orange Tab Trucker Jacket, $295, endclothing.com
Paige Everett Shirt, $159, paige.com
Boss Leather Pants, $675, hugoboss.com
Get this look:
Belstaff Trail Jacket, $950, belstaff.com
Ralph Lauren Purple Label Color Block Cashmere Sweater, $1,295, ralphlauren.com
Giorgio Armani Neve Collection Pants, $966; giorgioarmani.com
