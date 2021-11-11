Gorgeous New Outerwear is Yours When You Shop at The Jacket Maker

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

We are deep into the Fall season at this point. So most of us have already made the shift into dressing for the season. Which means a lot of us have gone into storage and taken our coats out. That way we can keep ourselves nice and warm when that Fall breeze really kicks up as the day goes on.

There’s something really enjoyable about having the Fall season allow us to wear coats again. It’s a great way to add more style to our looks when we go out. Especially with the right kind of coat in your life. And there are few options that can make quite the stylistic impact than a good leather jacket.

As a big fan of leather jackets ourselves in this household, we can say that we pretty much never look better when we got a good leather jacket on. You can pretty much pair it with any outfit you got on this Fall. Casual or a little more classed up, you can really knock it out of the park with a good leather jacket.

A downside does exist when looking to get a leather jacket though. Plenty of great options exist out there that you would love to wear, but are way too expensive to purchase. Trying to find a brand that makes great-looking/feeling coats that don’t break the bank to pick up. And luckily, we have found that brand for you guys.

In our search for great leather coats, we have come upon the great brand that is The Jacket Maker. This is a brand that understands the cost problem quite well, looking to get affordable but very durable jackets into your hands. And it does so by cutting out the leagues of middlemen that usually exist in the leather jacket game, going directly from them to you.

Right off the bat, you can get a good look at the product from The Jacket Maker and see how impressive the craft is. Each coat is made with the utmost precision, handcrafted to give it the highest quality look and feel around. All of which is made with the best materials in town. Full-grain natural leathers, YKK Zippers, and polyester lining.

In tandem with the high-quality materials used to make these coats so stylish and comfortable is that these coats are made to measure. For an additional $30 to your order, a jacket can be made for your body type. So no matter what your body type is, you can get a gorgeous leather jacket that looks perfect on you.

Maybe the most impressive element of The Jacket Maker is the ability to customize each jacket to your own specifications. You can fully express yourself this fall by going with the customized option. Logos, captions, or any type of emblem can be put on this jacket with the same kind of care that the rest of the jacket is made with.

Going through the stock over at The Jacket Maker is quite the experience. Because there is a deep selection over there in tons of styles. Bomber jackets, winter coats, leather blazers, biker coats, and all sorts of things in different colors and whatnot. You can spend a lot of time looking at these options. Which is where we come in to play.

To help you guys save a ton of time, we have picked out a handful of our favorite options in The Jacket Maker store. A nice variety to give you guys a better chance of finding something you’ll approve of. So scroll on down and pick out the coat that’ll work best for you this Fall. You won’t regret it when you put it on.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!