Gorgeous New Outerwear is Yours When You Shop at The Jacket Maker

Ionic Black Leather Jacket GET IT!

When you get this jacket around your shoulders, you’ll fully understand why it’s one of the best sellers at The Jacket Maker. Just a sleek and elegant design that will leave you feeling like you’re floating on a cloud the whole day. Relaxation and style at its finest.

Get It: Pick up the Ionic Black Leather Jacket ($220) at The Jacket Maker

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

20 Hiking & Adventure Gifts for Outdoors Lovers

The Best Stocking Stuffers for Men

Comfort Gifts Perfect for Anyone Who Now Spends More Time at Home

21 Best Gifts For Men Who Love to Sleep and Relax at Home

21 Fitness Gifts for Fitness-Focused Men Starting at Just $6

Men’s Journal Picks: Best Practical Gifts – Starting at Just $9

21 Gifts For Kids Who Have Everything This Holiday Season

The Best Splurge-Worthy Gifts for Men

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!