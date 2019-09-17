Grab A Great Peacoat For 51% Off At Macy’s

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





With the fall basically here already, it is time to get some new pieces of outerwear to the wardrobe. The temperature is dropping and the wind is getting a little nippy. Getting a jacket with a little heft to it is going to pay off in a big way as the days go on. Because soon enough, the winter will be here and there will be no more jacket free days in the cards. So for anyone looking to add a new jacket to their life, the DKNY Men’s Stadium Shorty Peacoat can’t be beaten.

The peacoat is a classic look and one of the classiest looks one can have hanging up in their closet. It’s just a simple design that makes any guy wearing it look like a thousand bucks. But there is no need to spend all that kind of money. With the DKNY Men’s Stadium Shorty Peacoat being available at Macy’s, that means the price is going to be great. But there is an even better price going right now.

Macy’s has the DKNY Men’s Stadium Shorty Peacoat on sale at 29 percent off, making the price even more attractive to those looking to add some class to their fall look. But with the coupon code VIP, an additional 30 percent off will be taken away. To be able to grab an amazing peacoat at this price is really too good to be true. But it is Macy’s, so too good to be true is the norm.

Like all peacoats, the DKNY Men’s Stadium Shorty Peacoat will keep whoever wears it warm. But not too warm. It can be worn out for a night on the town or it can be worn over the work attire. Suits can look even better with this coat over it because a suit jacket isn’t going to keep the fall breeze out. There are plenty of uses for this peacoat. It will work in any situation and get the job done. And it will last past the fall too, as it will fit over any winter outfit to help really keep the warmth in while looking great. So while Macy’s has this amazing deal going, a new peacoat has to be purchased while supplies last.

Get It: Pick up the DKNY Men’s Stadium Shorty Peacoat ($135 with coupon code; was $275) at Macy’s.

