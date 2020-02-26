Grab A New Pair Of Boots On Sale From Backcountry Today

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

If you need a new pair of footwear in your life, you should head over to Backcountry. Backcountry just so happens to have an amazing stock of footwear at all times. For whatever kind you need, Backcountry will have you covered. And one of our favorites available at Backcountry right now that happens to be on sale is the Keen 59 II Boots.

What’s great about the Keen 59 II Boots is that they are amazing to look at. When you pick up a new pair of footwear, you want them to look good. And these look amazing. They have the classic boot look but with a little bit of a pair of dress shoes baked into them. You look at the bottom of these bad boys, you will seel a pair of soles that look a little more fitting for an office setting.

The Keen 59 II Boots look so good because of the amazing leather that they are made with. The uppers of these boots are made with a nubuck leather that gives them that crisp and eye-catching look. With that sleek design and masterful craftsmanship, you end up getting a pair of boots that will go well with any outfit.

In addition to looking great, the Keen 59 II Boots are comfortable to wear too. It’s got a metatomical footbed, which gives them plenty of arch support all day long. In addition to the footbed, it has a cushioned EVA midsole to add even more support throughout the day. There’s also the breathable mesh lining that keeps your feet comfortable no matter the season.

To add even more appeal to the Keen 59 II Boots, these are made to be water-resistant. So when you are going out on a walk and it starts to rain, you won’t have to worry about getting soggy. Not to mention that they are odor-resistant, so you don’t have to worry about stinky boots laying about in your house. So there is seemingly no reason to not pick these up.

Backcountry has plenty of options for you guys out there. One of the best pairs out there is the Keen 59 II Boots. You will be comfortable all day long while adding a real high level of class to your wardrobe. And, you can wear them all the time. To the office or to the bar with friends or even on an errand run. So while this sale is still going, you should pick them up. You won’t regret it.

Get It: Pick up the Keen 59 II Boots ($105; was $150) at Backcountry

