Grab A Thermal For Those Video Meetings At The Huge Nordstrom Sale

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Are you one of the many men working from home these days? Then you should head on over to Nordstrom right now. There’s a huge sale going on that will save you up to 60 percent off a ton of great clothes. One of our favorites in that sale is the Rag & Bone Davis Long Sleeve Thermal.

The Rag & Bone Davis Long Sleeve Thermal is going to be a great pickup for many reasons. One of the big ones is that this one is actually 60 percent off the regular price. So you are saving a ton when you pick one of these bad boys up.

Another great reason to pick up the Rag & Bone Davis Long Sleeve Thermal is that it is a really great looking shirt. Nothing too elaborate. Just a simple, sleek design that looks good in each of the three colors (Navy/Light Blue/Vetiver) that are available for it.

The top-notch aesthetic pleasure of the Rag & Bone Davis Long Sleeve Thermal is varied. You can use it during a work meeting on Zoom or whatever. But you can also use it during downtimes too. It’s just a great looking piece of clothing.

It’s getting warmer out there, but it’s still early days in Spring. So it can get a little chilly still. The Rag & Bone Davis Long Sleeve Thermal is great because it’s lightweight so you can wear it on a warm day but its thermal design helps to keep you warm when it’s a little nippy out.

You’ll be comfortable no matter the temperature because of how the Rag & Bone Davis Long Sleeve Thermal is made. It’s made with some of the best Merino Wool, Linen, and Nylon out there. Stitched together, they make for a great shirt that will work wonders for you this Spring and beyond.

Just because you’re stuck inside, that doesn’t mean you can’t still shop. You can head on over to Nordstrom and pick up this amazing Rag & Bone Davis Long Sleeve Thermal for a great price. Act now, because it is sure to go quickly.

Get It: Pick up the Rag & Bone Davis Long Sleeve Thermal ($90; was $225) at Nordstrom

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!