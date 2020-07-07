Grab New Sandals On Sale For Some Summer Fun

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Need a new pair of sandals to wear these remaining few months of summer? Something to keep you comfortable and relaxed when you go out? Then Zappos has you covered because the Under Armour UA Locker III Slide Sandals are on sale at Zappos right now.

It should come as no surprise that Zappos has the sandals you need this summer. Footwear options in that store are out of this world. There should also be no surprise that Under Armour has made some top of the line sandals that will deliver you comfort all day long. Under Armour knows from comfort.

Everyone has their own preference when it comes to the design of a sandal. But one of the most comfortable designs without question has to be an open-toe sandal. And the Under Armour UA Locker III Slide Sandals are open toe. So right off the bat, you are feeling that comfort.

Once the Under Armour UA Locker III Slide Sandals are on, you will immediately feel right at home. These sandals are made with a contoured EVA footbed. What that means is, is that your feet will be padded and protected all day long.

The outsole isn’t the only part of the Under Armour UA Locker III Slide Sandals that help in comfort. They’re made with a durable rubber outsole, which makes for an easy to wear sandal. Not only that but there are also perforations throughout the sandals to allow for water to drain away if you go in the ocean or pool.

At this price, you can’t really afford to not pick up the Under Armour UA Locker III Slide Sandals. No need to spend a ton of money when you can find a perfectly comfortable and aesthetically pleasing pair of footwear right here. Don’t waste time. Pick them up while you can right now.

