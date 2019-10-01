Grab One Of These Turtlenecks That Won’t Make You Overheat

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

The turtleneck is a classic look that plenty of guys are worried about pulling off. It is a tough look. That design with a high neck doesn’t always work for every guy. But when a guy can rock it, there is almost no better look in the world. There is a reason why James Bond tends to rock a turtleneck in snow scenes. Because when it works, it really works.

So when a guy can rock it, there is still another issue one has to worry about when it comes to turtlenecks. A bad turtleneck can lead to an unbearably hot experience. Just a total sweatbox. So even if the thing looks good, being uncomfortable can make it all seem like a pointless exercise.

But not all turtlenecks need to go in that direction. Getting a good turtleneck that looks great and feels great may be difficult but it is not an impossibility. Going to a spot like Macy’s is always going to lead to some great choices. Todd Snyder is another outlet that will have some great choices too. So for anybody looking to add some amazing looks to the wardrobe, look no further.

Check out some of the great turtleneck choices that Macy’s and Todd Snyder has below.