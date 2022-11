Always in Motion Boxer 5″ 3 Pack GET IT!

New underwear may not be the sexiest gift in the world to give someone. But when that someone tries on these unbelievably comfortable boxers from lululemon, they will be glad you went with a functional gift this year.

Get It: Pick up the Always in Motion Boxer 5″ 3 Pack ($68) at lululemon

