Grab Some Early Gifts From lululemon Right Now

City Sweat Pullover Hoodie GET IT!

Whether someone is working out outside or just needs some warmth on a chilly day, this hoodie is a must-own. It’s lightweight so it’s never uncomfortable but it packs quite the insulated punch so it can be worn anytime and the wearer will be comfortable. With that patented lululemon design, it’s incredibly mobile so it can easily be worn during any workout if need be.

Get It: Pick up the City Sweat Pullover Hoodie ($128) at lululemon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!