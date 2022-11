Evolution Short Sleeve Polo Shirt GET IT!

A good polo is never a bad choice for a man’s wardrobe. The wide range of uses you can get out of this. Golf trips, days at the office, or just hanging with friends. It’s an amazing item and few can measure up to the level of comfort and style that this one has.

Get It: Pick up the Evolution Short Sleeve Polo Shirt ($88) at lululemon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!