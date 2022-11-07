Style

Grab Some Early Gifts From lululemon Right Now

Restfeel Men's Slide Sandals
7
lululemon 7 / 7
by Tom Lorenzo
Nov 7, 2022

Restfeel Men’s Slide Sandals

GET IT!

A new pair of sandals to loaf about the house in. Or they can be stored in the closet until a tropical vacation is taken or the summer hits so they can be worn on the sand. Either way, these comfortable sandals are a good little gift to add to the pile this year.

Get It: Pick up the Restfeel Men’s Slide Sandals ($58) at lululemon

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
Christopher Cloos_Tom_Equity Premium Slot_300x490
More from Style