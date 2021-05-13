Grab Some Elevated Sportwear From The New Kenneth Cole Line

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

The new Kenneth Cole AWEAR-TECH collection, exclusively at Men’s Wearhouse, is the elevated sportswear line that will easily take you from work to the weekend.

Today, Men’s Wearhouse & Kenneth Cole release their first-ever AWEAR-TECH sportswear line. The collection is a combination of performance and versatility with the garments designed to do double or triple duty whether commuting, at the workplace, working from home, or for social weekend activities. The commuter line incorporates 37.5, an advanced fabric technology from high-performance sports that uses patented active carbon particles to remove moisture in the vapor stage before sweat can form. The result is garments that are not only comfortable to wear but aesthetically handsome. Styles range from polos and t-shirts to 5 pocket pants, chinos, shorts, and bomber jackets. Another plus: layering the garments further enhances comfort as the technology within the fabrics works cohesively to create a temperature-regulating system. As the world opens for business again, consider these key foundational, functional, and stylish pieces from the new AWEAR-TECH collection at Men’s Wearhouse.

