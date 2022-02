Standard Cloth Piped Satin Twill Shirt GET IT!

A lightweight shirt like this one is always welcome in any guy’s wardrobe. Something to throw on when you’re at work or at the bar and the weather is warm again. A shirt that’ll catch the eye of anyone in the room.

Get It: Pick up the Standard Cloth Piped Satin Twill Shirt ($55) at Urban Outfitters

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!