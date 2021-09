Throw on a comfortable henley tee shirt to give yourself a strong casual look that will go well pretty much wherever you go.

Get It: Pick up the Henley T-Shirt (starting at $17; was $35) at Gap

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

Check out The Best REM Sleep Trackers For The Troubled Sleepers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!