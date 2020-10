Sawmill Boots GET IT!

Now that the Fall is here, that means it is time to break out the boots. Pick up these gorgeous and comfortable boots to round out your Fall outfit that can go with you on the trails or at the bar.

Get It: Pick up the Sawmill Boots ($340) at Red Wing Heritage

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!