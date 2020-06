Original Polarized Frames GET IT!

These frames are a throwback to the style that helped Sunski get started. They have a really colorful look with the frames and the polarized lenses making them really pop on your face. You’ll get pretty decent coverage too with their medium size.

Get It: Pick up the Original Polarized Frames ($48) at Sunski

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!