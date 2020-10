5 Year Basic Long Sleeve GET IT!

This long sleeve will make for a perfect pairing with any Fall outfit you pair it with. Be it during a workout or a trip out with the guys, you will keep the breeze at bay with this shirt on.

Get It: Pick up the 5 Year Basic Long Sleeve ($49; was $68) at Lululemon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!