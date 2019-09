Gucci Mémoire d’une Odeur Eau de Parfum GET IT!

A good cologne can transport someone to a place long gone. Either a feeling in time or a place that was visited a long time ago. Take a trip down memory lane with this Gucci scent. A trip to Autumns of yore while making amazing memories in the present.

Get It: Pick up the Gucci Mémoire d’une Odeur Eau de Parfum ($95) at Macys.