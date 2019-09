Versace Men’s Eros Eau de Toilette Spray GET IT!

Versace makes any man classier. Be it clothing or cologne, Versace is a great choice. So to grab a bottle of this amazing fall scented cologne from Versace for a great discount at Macy’s is too good to pass up.

Get It: Pick up the Versace Men’s Eros Eau de Toilette Spray ($118; was $173) at Macys.