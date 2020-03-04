Grab Some Spring Gear Early at the Todd Snyder Sale

Terry Warm Up ShortsGET IT!
Now that spring is coming, it means plenty of days are going to be warm enough to go out in a pair of shorts. Either to work out or to hang out around the neighborhood. And you can do both in comfort and style with these shorts.
Get It: Pick up the Terry Warm Up Shorts ($59; was $88) at Todd Snyder
Check out all the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top