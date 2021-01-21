Grab Some Top Tier Comfort With The Reimagined Spanx Men’s Line

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Working from home is pretty great, isn’t it? But it does pose some challenges that need to be taken into account. Mainly being your comfort. You don’t have to dress up to head into the office. So you would be best served by having the most comfortable underwear and loungewear around.

Luckily for you guys, those options are now available over at Spanx. Because there has been a new Spanx Men’s Line launched recently. This line has seen a reimagining from the team over at Spanx. The reimagining mainly focusing on the next level of comfort that these will afford you.

In the new Spanx Men’s Line, there are 3 different style options you can choose from. Options that are all about how they fit on your body. Zero Sculpt, Sculpt, and Ultra Sculpt. If you like your underwear looser or tighter, the options exist. And they will fit like a dream.

You can trust us on the comfort of the new Spanx Men’s Line. We’ve managed to get our hands on a handful of these new items. And we can say with the utmost confidence that these will be some of the most comfortable items you will add to your wardrobe.

So if you want to add some new underwear to your life that’ll make working from home all the more relaxing, check out the options we have listed for you below. You seriously won’t regret it.

