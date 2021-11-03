Grab Someone in Your Life a Perfect Pair of Slippers for the Holidays

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Sponsored content. Men’s Journal receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below

The holiday season is the perfect time to pick up a new pair of slippers. Either for yourself or as a great little gift for someone in your life. And what better pair of slippers to get than the UGG Scuff Logo Slippers that are available for purchase right now over at Zappos?

Being that Zappos is well-loved for how it always has the best brands in stock, it should come as no surprise that these UGG Scuff Logo Slippers are available. Because when it comes to providing you with comfortable footwear no matter the season, UGG is at the top of the heap.

As soon as you slip on the UGG Scuff Logo Slippers, you will immediately feel how comfortable they are. Not just because of the amazing footbed that offers a ton of support while you lounge about. But also because of the amazing fleece lining that helps to keep those feet nice and toasty during the cold weather months ahead.

It doesn’t hurt that they look pretty damn good too. You got the fleece lining giving them a nice look, as well as the suede uppers that really make them pop in any color you choose. Just because these are made to wear while lounging around the house, that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t look good while you do so.

Having these UGG Scuff Logo Slippers in your life will be a godsend. Or getting them as a gift for someone will make you go up in said gift recipients esteem. So head on over to Zappos right now and pick up a pair while you still can. This will make the winter months go by a whole lot easier.

Get It: Pick up the UGG Scuff Logo Slippers ($90) at Zappos

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

20 Hiking & Adventure Gifts for Outdoors Lovers

The Best Stocking Stuffers for Men

Comfort Gifts Perfect for Anyone Who Now Spends More Time at Home

Check out all the Men’s Journal deals at Zappos

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!