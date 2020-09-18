Grab The Dean Henley Longsleeve From Brooklinen For Fall Comfort

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

With the Fall right around the corner, you’ll need to pick up some new loungewear. No more cut off shirts or shorts for you as the temperature drops. No, you’ll want something a little more insulated. Something like the Dean Henley Longsleeve that is on sale right now at Brooklinen.

Brooklinen has made quite the name for itself in the world of bedding. If you need some new sheets or the like, you’ll have a hard time finding anything as comfortable as the Brooklinen stock. Recently, loungewear has been added to the repertoire. And the Dean Henley Longsleeve shows the transition was a good one.

All of the comfort you come to expect from a Brooklinen item is found in the Dean Henley Longsleeve. The 50% Cotton/Modal blend that makes this shirt up delivers some out of this world comfort. It’s very flexible and it breathes, so you won’t feel like you’re being trapped or anything.

But as the Fall is almost here, you’ll want a relaxing shirt that will help keep you warm. The Dean Henley Longsleeve will do that quite well. You won’t get too warm thanks to the breathability of the material, but it will cover you up quite nicely. The Fall breeze won’t be a bother for you.

You’ll also get a nice little boost in style with your loungewear look, as the Dean Henley Longsleeve is really impressive looking. That material blend makes the shirt look like it cost a lot more than it does, going quite well with any Fall outfit you pair it with.

There’s no reason to not head on over to Brooklinen and pick up the Dean Henley Longsleeve. It’s comfortable, it’s stylish, and it’s on sale right now. For those of you who want to pick up some new duds, you can’t go wrong picking this up.

Get It: Pick up the Dean Henley Longsleeve ($41; was $45) at Brooklinen

