Grab These Waterproof Boots On Sale at Cole Haan While Supplies Last

It’s a horrible feeling to get caught out and about when it’s raining or snowing, and your feet get drenched. Walking around with soggy feet is no fun at all. With fall here and the winter around the corner, it’s going to start getting moister and moister out there. And it’s going to be really cold too.

Getting a good pair of shoes that will make it easier to go out in horrible weather situations is key. There are plenty of shoes and boots that really keep the water away from your feet. But not all of those options are going to be all that stylish.

When a good pair of footwear comes around that is the perfect mix of aesthetic and function, you gotta jump on it. Right now at Cole Haan there is a pair of boots like that—and they’re on sale: Kennedy Grand Chelsea Boots.

Functional and Fashionable

The Kennedy Grand Chelsea Boots is a perfect pair of boots to wear to work. They are really stylish and sleek, made with high-quality leather. And they’re 100 percent waterproof. Leather, in tandem with the insulation in the interior, will make it hard for rain or snow to get in and ruin your day.

So the Kennedy Grand Chelsea Boots are perfect to wear on a regular day but are also perfect to wear out on a rainy day. Any outfit is going to look great with these boots on. And they come in two different colors, black and brown.

A pair of awesome waterproof boots like the Kennedy Grand Chelsea Boots are not going to be cheap—most of the time. They’re just too well-made and fashionable. But over at Cole Haan, an amazing outlet to get great footwear year-round, they are on sale.

That’s perfect timing. So while there is plenty left in stock, grab a pair and roll out with no worries about a fall shower ruining your day.

Get It: Pick up the Kennedy Grand Chelsea Boots ($200; was $320) at Cole Haan

