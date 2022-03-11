Grab This Ultra-Soft Polo From Quince to Improve Your Spring Wardrobe

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Now is the time to start getting your wardrobe rearranged. The clocks are gonna change and the winter will be coming to an end. We need some clothing that is more fitting for the warm weather. And while you look for said gear, you should pick up this Flowknit Ultra-Soft Performance Polo from Quince.

The Flowknit Ultra-Soft Performance Polo is the kind of shirt that every guy should have in their closet. A good polo adds a lot of variety to one’s wardrobe because it can be worn to casual events or work events without a problem. Especially one as sleek and stylish as this one.

We’ve tried out many a Quince product before and loved them in a big way. The Flowknit Ultra-Soft Performance Polo is another winner from them. Thanks to the materials used to make this, you will feel the soft and relaxing sensation on your skin all day long. And that’s not all the shirt helps in keeping you comfortable.

One of the best features of this shirt is that it is moisture-wicking, so you won’t get too soggy when the heat rises and the sweat starts to flow. It’s got anti-odor properties as well so that sweat won’t leave the shirt with a rough smell. And it quickly dries, so you get a nice cooling sensation when you need to cool down.

A shirt like this Flowknit Ultra-Soft Performance Polo is a winner in our book. Not just because of the style of it or the comfort of it, all of which is high. But because it is insanely affordable. Quince always has high-end gear like this at amazing prices. So you should pick one of these up now before the Spring arrives.

Get It: Pick up the Flowknit Ultra-Soft Performance Polo ($30; was $54) at Quince

