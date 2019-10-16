Grab This Van Heusen Suit For 78% Off At Macy’s Suiting Event

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





Every guy needs a suit. And it is best to have multiple suits to make things a little more varied. So the Macy’s Semi-annual Suit Sale comes just in time.

This sale showing up now is great because it makes it a lot easier to bolster your stock of suits. Any wardrobe will get a real boost when the Van Heusen Men’s Slim-Fit Flex Stretch Wrinkle-Resistant Black Solid Suit is a part of this massive Semi-Annual Suit Sale, now through October 20.

Men’s Journal’s Pick

Not all suits need to be really flashy. Sometimes, simple is the best. The Van Heusen Men’s Slim-Fit Flex Stretch Wrinkle-Resistant Black Solid Suit is proof positive of that. It is a sleek, simple, and attractive black suit.

Being slim fit means it will look like a million bucks on a guy. In this style, it won’t look like it was bought off the rack. It’ll look like it was made specifically for the guy wearing it.

Not only will the Van Heusen Men’s Slim-Fit Flex Stretch Wrinkle-Resistant Black Solid Suit look good, but it will feel good too. It’s slim fitting, but that doesn’t mean uncomfortable. It takes the slim fit into account by making the armholes higher up. The pants are made to sit below the waist. This suit is going to fit like a glove for anybody who buys it.

This sale is not going to run long. Macy’s runs sales all the time but that doesn’t mean that there is going to be a deep discount on the Van Heusen Men’s Slim-Fit Flex Stretch Wrinkle-Resistant Black Solid Suit like this again. Don’t let this amazing deal go without grabbing it up. The sale may last until October 20th, but that doesn’t mean this will stay in stock until then. It’s a great sale for a great suit.

Get It: Pick up the Van Heusen Men’s Slim-Fit Flex Stretch Wrinkle-Resistant Black Solid Suit ($111 with coupon code THANKS; was $495) at Macy’s

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers