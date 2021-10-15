Bootcut Hyper Stretch Jeans GET IT!

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Now is the perfect time to get yourself some new jeans, because these bootcut stretch jeans will fit like a dream. You’ll have high end denim giving you a great casual look when you go out of the house. And you’ll be comfortable all day long.

Get It: Pick up the Bootcut Hyper Stretch Jeans ($49; was $70) at New York & Company

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!