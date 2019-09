Blender bottle ProStak

$13.99, Blenderbottle.com

Looking for something a little cheaper that he’ll actually use? The Blender Bottle ProStak is an easy and practical gift. Necessary for any guy (or girl) conscious about their diet and fitness. It’s leak-proof and comes with a wire whisk which gives you lump-free shakes everytime. It’s also equipped with two fully independant jars to store protein or pills.