Garmin Forerunner 620

$399, Garmin.com

The most updated versions of the Forerunner was released in the Fall and the 620 trumps all previous styles. The Forerunner now has the ability to track each step you take instead of just your pace. After a workout it sets a suggested recovery time for you based on how hard you just trained. Vibrating alerts will let you know during your run if you are on pace for the goal time you set yourself.