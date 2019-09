Mophie Spacepack

$149.95, Mophie.com

Nothing is more frustrating than a dead phone, or a working phone with no storage. The Mophie Spacepack is the world’s first battery case with built-in storage. It can increase your iPhone 5 or 5s’ battery life by up to 100% and also give you up to 32GB of additional storage making a lot more room for music, apps, photos or whatever else you need.