Green Monday: This Winter Coat Is On Sale At Backcountry Today Only

Being in the midst of holiday shopping can give people a little bit of tunnel vision. You become focused on getting all the gifts you need to get and preparing for the holiday meals and parties that will take place. And then, if you’re feeling salty, planning something to do for New Year’s Eve.

So with all this end of the year stuff taking up real estate in your mind, it can be hard to think ahead about all the stuff you need. The things that will make the winter months a little bit more bearable. Something like the Arc’teryx Beta AR Jacket over at Backcountry.

Even if it hasn’t hit your town yet, the cold is coming and you are going to want to have a strong winter coat in your possession to make those brutal days and/or nights tolerable. Especially if it is on sale 25 percent off like the Arc’teryx Beta AR Jacket is.

Backcountry’s whole game is having clothing in stock that is made to be worn outside. That will keep you comfortable in the elements. So the Arc’teryx Beta AR Jacket is a great choice for the winter, even if you aren’t going hiking in the mountains. Because it is made to insulate you and keep the snow/rain out to make for as comfortable outdoor experience as you can have.

The Arc’teryx Beta AR Jacket is this durable and functional because it is made with Gore-Tex to keep it entirely waterproof. It’s also made with WaterTight zippers to add an extra layer of protection from the elements. But just because it is waterproof doesn’t mean that it is uncomfortable to wear. Because it is very comfortable. It breathes, so you won’t become too overheated. And it’s patterned in an e3D pattern so it is a very mobile jacket. This jacket breathes and it moves

This Arc’teryx Beta AR Jacket is on sale today at Backcountry because it is Green Monday. Another nice little sales day in the march to the holidays. But unlike many other sales specials for the holiday, it won’t last longer than today. Once the end of the day hits on December 9th, this sale goes bye-bye. So take advantage of this now for yourself or as a gift for a loved one. It’s gonna get even colder soon. Don’t let this great winter coat pass you by.

