Guys Want SAXX for the Holidays—SAXX Underwear Gifts

When it comes to holiday gifting, men are not complicated. Picky? Probably. Stubborn? Maybe. Ungrateful? Definitely—not! Simply give us what we really want, and we’ll appreciate it—and you!—till the end of our days. And what do men really want for Christmas? Sure, trinkets and gadgets and tech are cool. But what we really want (and need) for the holidays is excellent underwear. If you’re looking for a great gift for the guy on your holiday list, consider a SAXX underwear gift.

SAXX are possibly the most comfortable underwear we’ve ever worn. It’s not because the fabric is amazingly soft—although it is. It’s not because the flat-lock seams prevent chafing, or because the elastic stays taut through a zillion washes. Although those things are true, too.

It All Comes Down to the Ballpark Pouch

SAXX is our favorite because of its ingenious interior Ballpark Pouch. It’s called that because to their inventor, initial SAXX prototypes looked a bit like a catcher’s mitt held palm up, straight out—like a catcher catching a pop fly.

Today’s Ballpark Pouch doesn’t really resemble that anymore, but the concept remains intact. Like a big, soft catcher’s mitt, the Ballpark Pouch is made up of two thin, soft, seamless pieces of fabric stretched longways. The fabric forms a smooth shield on either side of the sack, between the balls and the inner thighs. This not only prevents chafing from friction, but it also keeps them from getting overly sweaty when the humidity is cranked up or you’re working out.

We admit we were skeptical at first, but after a few test runs it became clear that SAXX was truly groundbreaking underwear. And that we never wanted to wear anything else again.

Today, SAXX makes a full line of boxer briefs, briefs, boxers, swim trunks, workout shorts, and sleepwear. It even makes t-shirts in long- or short-sleeve. The SAXX line is mostly made up of solid, guy-friendly shades of blacks, greys, blues, and whites. And sometimes red or green. The patterns are fun if you’re into that sort of thing. And of course, SAXX provides options without the trademark Ballpark Pouch.

So if you want to please the guys on your holiday list, give them a gift you know they’ll left. Give them SAXX.

Some of our recommendations are below—but trust us, you can’t go wrong no matter what you select. Check out the complete line of great SAXX underwear gifts here.

