Guys Want SAXX for the Holidays—SAXX Underwear Gifts

Kinetic Train 2-In-1 Shorts

Every man can appreciate a pair of top-notch gym shorts under the tree. SAXX’s Kinetic train shorts are called “2-in-1” because they feature a stretch micromesh liner with the BallPark Pouch to prevent chafing. That means no more bulky extra layers down there, steaming things up while he’s crushing his workout.

Match it with an Undercover Crew Neck T-shirt ($34) for a brand-new gym kit.

Give It: Gift the Kinetic Train 2-In-1 Shorts ($78) at SAXX

