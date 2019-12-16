Guys Want SAXX for the Holidays—SAXX Underwear Gifts

Sleepwalker Lounge Pants GET IT!

The Sleepwalkers use the patented Ballpark Pouch to cradle the boys and line them with a soft, comfortable, seam-free fabric barrier, so they don’t stick to the inside of the thighs. So while the pants are roomy and cozy, the balls stay supported, dry, and comfortable while he sleeps. Sleepwalker Pants are available in five colors, with or without a drawstring.

Complete the present with a matching Sleepwalker Long-sleeve Shirt ($40).

Give It: Gift the Sleepwalker Pant ($65) from SAXX

