When it comes to hair wax, the selection on the market can be somewhat overwhelming. Men’s hair care brands offer everything from pomade to creams to clays and more. But there are really only two things you need to ask yourself when choosing a hair wax: How much hold you want, and what finish you want.

Aside from those two key questions, you might also consider natural hair care products or a styling wax that does double duty as a scalp treatment. But regardless of what you pick, these products are very easy to use. Most hair waxes will require you to warm up the product in your palm before running it through your hair, but no fancy styling tools are necessary—just your hands. Depending on the look you want to achieve, you can typically apply a wax to either wet or dry hair (check the directions on the container for product-specific guidance). Aside from that, how you use hair wax is really up to you. Go with a high hold, high-shine option to create a more polished look, or opt for a matte product if you just need to tame a few flyaways.

From matte to high shine, lightweight hold to all-day strength, read on for our favorite hair waxes for men.

Hanz de Fuko Sponge Wax

Innovative hair and skincare brand Hanz de Fuko has creams, pomades, and waxes of every finish and strength to style short to medium-length hair. The company’s matte finish Sponge Wax offers the best of both worlds: firm enough to keep your hair in place all day, but pliable enough for an easy, natural look.

[$23; hanzdefuko.com]

Verb Sculpting Clay

The key is in the name—Verb’s Sculpting Clay gives a medium hold and a natural finish that lets you sculpt and adjust your look throughout the day. It also includes argan and avocado oils that nourish and protect your hair.

[$18; verbproducts.com]

Jack Henry Clay Pomade

Jack Henry keeps things simple. The California brand’s Clay Pomade has just four ingredients—coconut oil, bentonite clay, beeswax, and lavender oil. Together, they offer volume, a soft matte finish, and an all-day hold, plus they nourish the scalp and hair, too.

[$24; jackhenry.co]

Church California Sun Wax Pomade

Lifestyle brand Church California sticks to natural ingredients and uses shea butter, jojoba seed, and aloe vera in its Sun Wax Pomade. But that doesn’t mean the product is a lightweight: The wax gives a strong hold and creates a high-shine finish. Even so, it’s still easy to wash out at the end of the day.

[$30; churchcalifornia.com]

Blind Barber 60 Proof Wax

For over a decade, Blind Barber has built a dedicated following at its East Village barbershop, and it’s no surprise the brand’s products are equally beloved. Its 60 Proof Wax offers a medium hold and medium shine, plus a warm tonka bean-infused scent.

[$17; blindbarber.com]

Jack Black Wax Pomade

Just a touch of Jack Black’s Wax Pomade is perfect for smoothing frizzy hair or flyaways, but an extra dollop of the pliable, lightweight wax creates a more styled look. It also contains grapefruit peel oil, which will give a soft shine to your hair and your beard, too.

[$23; getjackblack.com]

Saturdays NYC Wet Wax

Don’t let the glossy appearance of Saturdays NYC’s Wet Wax scare you off. This wax offers a strong hold with a high shine, but it doesn’t leave the greasy look that you often get with similar products. If you want something a little lighter, the surf-inspired brand also offers medium- and light-hold waxes.

[$24; saturdaysnyc.com]

Baxter of California Cream Pomade

If you prefer a more tousled look but still need to smooth some flyaways, Baxter of California’s Cream Pomade makes a great pick. The lightweight, natural finish cream gives your hair some extra structure, but it won’t look like you spent all morning working on it.

[$23; baxterofcalifornia.com]

