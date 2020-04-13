While washing your hands is a necessary precaution for preventing illness and spreading germs, it can also take a toll on the hands themselves. The quality of hand soaps you use will often determine how dry your hands become, or how soft and hydrated they remain. That’s why, in times of frequent washing, hand soaps are one thing that are worth the extra investment.

By prioritizing hand soaps with nourishing ingredients (such as natural oils, butters, and plant extracts), you can help preserve the skin’s moisture barrier and reduce the damage that cheaper, more streamlined formulas can sometimes wreak—or you can eliminate that damage altogether. You can also lessen the amount of hand lotion needed to counter these drying, cracking side effects. (Just think of high-quality soaps as a combination of soap and lotion, since they combine the ingredients and functions of both.)

