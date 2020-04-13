Dove Liquid Soap GET IT

Just like its bar soaps, Dove liquid soap first prioritizes the skin’s delicate balance, in that its formula is super hydrating. By far the least expensive soap on this list, it’s also one that is far-and-above a favorite of dermatologists. Between this and the brand’s bar soap and body washes, you could build an entire low-cost, highly hydrating skincare regimen.

$3

