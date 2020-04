Grown Alchemist Liquid Soap GET IT

With oils of rosemary leaf, coconut, sweet almond, cedarwood, and more, Grown Alchemist’s hand soap is as nourishing as most lotions. It’s also packed with peptides to help firm skin, counter inflammation, and heal any wounds (like hangnails, as a common example).

[$29; anthropologie.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!