La Savonnerie Lavender Liquid Soap

The Provence region of France is known for its soap milling, as well as its rolling hills of lavender. And La Savonnerie, one of Marseille’s most famous soapmakers, also produces an excellent hand wash. With products that include less than 10 ingredients each, this one centers on nourishing oils like coconut, olive, and argan, all of which are top notch when it comes to removing grime, cleansing skin, and keeping it hydrated. Plus, the lavender scent in this one sends you right to the heart of Provence, with its purple perfumed plains.

[$20; lasavonnerieonline.com]

