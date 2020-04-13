Nécessaire Body Wash GET IT

Here’s a not-so-secret secret: Body wash is also an effective liquid hand soap, and is often doubly hydrating than the stuff on your sink ledge. Think of it this way: If you’re using it on your entire body in the shower, then it’s also cleansing your hands in the process. So why not just use the body wash as a hand soap? We’d cast Nécessaire in the role, with its vitamin-packed body wash that builds a rich, soothing lather and leaves skin soft and, of course, ultra clean.

[$25; necessaire.com]

